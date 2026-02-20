 'Number Do, Raat Ko Baat Karenge': Bihar Students Catcall, Harass Female Reporter On Camera | VIDEO
A video from Bihar has gone viral showing a female reporter allegedly being catcalled and harassed by students outside a BSEB Class 10 exam centre. While attempting to gather reactions, the journalist faced lewd remarks and was asked for her contact number. The incident has triggered outrage online, with many condemning the students’ behaviour.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Female reporter faces catcalling and harassment by students outside a BSEB Class 10 exam centre in Bihar; viral video sparks outrage online. | X

Patna: A video showing a female reporter allegedly being harassed and catcalled by a group of students outside an examination centre in Bihar has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

The incident reportedly occurred amid the ongoing Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 examinations, being held from February 17 to 25. The reporter was present outside the centre to gather students’ reactions after the exam.

Interview Turns Uncomfortable

In the viral clip, the journalist is seen attempting to question a group of male students about their exam experience. However, instead of responding appropriately, several boys are heard making lewd remarks, hooting, and passing inappropriate comments.

At one point, the students allegedly asked for the reporter’s contact number, suggesting they speak to her at night. The video captured overlapping shouting, laughter and rowdy behaviour, turning what was meant to be a routine interaction into an uncomfortable situation.

Mixed Reactions From Students

When asked about their future plans, some students responded that they did not wish to pursue anything further through academics and were content becoming farmers or entering the dairy business.

The reporter, however, struggled to obtain proper exam feedback as the interaction continued to be disrupted by catcalling and misbehaviour.

Social Media Outrage

Following the video’s circulation, many social media users condemned the students’ conduct, calling for stricter discipline and accountability.

Several netizens expressed concern over public behaviour and the treatment of women in professional spaces.

The incident has reignited debate online about safety and respect for women journalists while on assignment. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter

