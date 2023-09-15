Nuh Violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan Sent To 2-Day Police Remand

Congress MLA Mamman Khan | X (Twitter)

The Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan – who was arrested in connection with the recent communal clashes in Nuh and adjoining areas of the state late Thursday night – was sent to two-day police remand by the district court on Friday.

Khan was reported to have been arrested from a house of one of his relatives on the Jaipur-Ajmer road and was brought to Nuh in the wee hours of Friday.

The communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and the adjoining areas in Haryana on July 31 last when a religious procession taken out was Bajrang Dal was attacked in which six people including two home guards and a naib imam were killed and over 80 others, including many police personnel injured and which had led to massive damage to public and private properties.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson who confirmed Khan’s arrest held that it could not be disclosed where Khan had been kept for questioning.

Khan’s arrest was anticipated as he had failed to appear before the police twice in the past fortnight despite notices asking him to join its probe – on August 31 and September 10 - and also there being no relief to him by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday where he had sought an urgent hearing against his arrest as he claimed, he was being falsely implicated.

However, the state government held he was wanted in a case registered against him and that he was in constant touch with another suspect namely Taufiq who had already been arrested in the case.

The police claimed that there was evidence that he, named in one of the FIRs registered, was actively involved in the violence at Badhkali chowk area in the Nagina town of Nuh district where many people were hurt. He was on the spot and not only had a role in instigating but also conspiring the violence, police held. The charges he faced included promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

Steps to maintain law and order

Meanwhile, stating that some prohibitory steps had been taken to maintain law and order situation in the district, the administration on Friday appealed to people to maintain peace and not to spread any rumours.

According to official information, while Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Nuh against the assembly of four or more people, the Home department has also suspended the mobile internet services for two days till Saturday midnight. Also, the police deployment has been stepped up in the district.

Read Also Nuh Violence Case: Congress MLA Mamman Khan Arrested In Connection With Riots

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)