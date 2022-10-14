India successfully test fires ballistic missile from nuclear submarine INS Arihant

Photo: Twitter Image

Indian on Friday (Oct 14) carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) from INS Arihant. The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy.

All operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated, informed the Defence Ministry.

"The missile was tested to a predetermined range & it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters," Defence Ministry said.

INS Arihant (SSBN 80) is a designated S2 Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine. It is the lead ship of India's Arihant class of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.

The 6,000-tonne vessel was built under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project at the Ship Building Centre in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

Arihant was launched on 26 July 2009, the anniversary of Vijay Diwas (Kargil War Victory Day) by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

