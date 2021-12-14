NTAGI analyzing data of COVID-19 infections, to take decision on booster dose: Report

New Delhi: The National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) is examining data of COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India, to look at the vaccine effectiveness. Sources told ANI NTAGI will take a decision regarding additional and booster dose of COVID-19 amid Omicron threat.

NTAGI examines the technical aspects like usage of different varieties of COVID-19 vaccines, the interval between vaccine doses, contraindications, etc., and recommends the same to NEGVAC. NEGVAC in turn provides overall guidance and recommendations on all aspects of COVID- 19 vaccination to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Centre submitted to Delhi HC that the current knowledge about the duration of immunity offered by COVID-19 vaccines in India is limited and will clearly be known over a period of time only.

The Centre further submitted that the current priority of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program is to cover the entire eligible population with full vaccination (i.e' two doses) and at present, there are no guidelines regarding the administration of booster doses from the two expert bodies.

On Tuesday, four more new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan and Delhi each, taking the total tally of the new coronavirus variant in the country to 49.

The other states to have reported the new variant are Maharashtra (20), Karnataka (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Chandigarh (1), Gujarat (4).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:41 PM IST