NRSC to soon decide driving hours for commercial truck drivers to reduce fatigue-induced accidents: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in an Introductory Meeting of new members nominated in the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), emphasised on deciding driving hours for truck drivers of commercial vehicles, to reduce fatigue-induced road accidents.

"Attended the Introductory Meeting of new members nominated in the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) in the presence of Union Minister Gen. Shri @Gen_VKSingh Ji in Delhi today. Have now directed the Council to meet in every two months and share their updates," Gadkari said in a tweet.

He also directed officers to work on a policy to include On-Board Sleep Detection Sensors in commercial vehicles, which will be at par with European standards.

He further said that the council will convene every two months and share their updates on the developments.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with PTI, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said that Chinese companies have not made investments in highway projects in India in recent times.

Amid the border standoff with China, Gadkari, in July 2020, had said that India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures.

To a query by PTI on whether Chinese companies have invested in India's highway projects in the recent times, Gadkari replied in the negative.

However, he did not elaborate on the issue. Gadkari also said that India will have to increase its exports and reduce imports.

To another question on US-based electric car major Tesla's demand of reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India, Gadkari said, "The decision on giving any tax concession to Tesla will be taken by the finance ministry." In a letter to the road ministry, the US firm had stated that the effective import tariff of 110 per cent on vehicles with customs value above USD 40,000 is "prohibitive" to zero-emission vehicles.

It has requested the government to standardise the tariff on electric cars to 40 per cent irrespective of the customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 per cent on electric cars.

Gadkari said that the government is looking for prospects about green hydrogen as a potential transport fuel.

"To make 'India of the future', we will have to increase our exports and reduce imports," he asserted.

