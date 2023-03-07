NPP chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as Chief Minister of Meghalaya |

National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma took the oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday. Sangma will handle the office as state CM for the second consecutive term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony of Meghalaya CM-designate Conrad Sangma and the state cabinet, at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present along with Modi.

Shillong | National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term. pic.twitter.com/2mVjHVxuLJ — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

Conrad Sangma earlier on Friday last week submitted his resignation letter as chief minister of Meghalaya before Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the new government in the state.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

BJP, independent candidates in support of NPP

Sources told news agency ANI, a total of 29 newly elected MLAs along with Conrad Sangma were present at Raj Bhawan. Out of them, 26 MLAs are from NPP, two MLAs from BJP and one Independent MLA.

A top source of NPP told ANI, "BJP, one Independent MLA and another political party have supported NPP to form the new government in Meghalaya."

NPP Chief Conrad Sangma said that they have a sufficient number.

Assam CM claims Conrad called Union HM Amit Shah seeking support

Earlier on Feb 2, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said that his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking support to form a government in the state.