Now Rajasthan reports 11 cases of Kappa COVID-19 variant, third state after Uttar Pradesh and Tripura

Earlier, two samples in Uttar Pradesh and 11 in Tripura were tested positive for the Kappa COVID-19 variant.

B.1.617.1, also known as the Kappa variant and Delta, represented as B.1.617.2, were first identified in India in October 2020. Both Delta and Kappa belong to the same lineage of B.1.617. Kappa variant is a double variant as delta because of two mutations -- EE484Q and L452R.

WHO at present has not classified this variant as a variant of concern, but as 'Variant of Interest', like Lambda, which has already spread in 30 countries across the world.

On WHO's list of SARS-CoV-2 variants, a VOI is a variant with genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, diagnostic or therapeutic escape.

The variant is also identified to cause significant community transmission or multiple COVID-19 clusters, in multiple countries with increasing relative prevalence alongside an increasing number of cases over time, or other apparent epidemiological impacts to suggest an emerging risk to global public health.

(With agency inputs)