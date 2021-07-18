NOW, RAIN REIGN

With the arrival of delayed monsoon in the country, the IMD on Sunday predicted intense rainfall over north India from July 18 to July 21. Severe rainfall is likely to continue over the west coast till July 23, the IMD said.

IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Delhi on July 18. In a statement on status of monsoon in India, the weather department said that northern parts of India will see fresh spell of heavy rainfall activity during July 17-21, while ongoing enhanced rainfall activity will continue along the west coast till July 21.

WHAT IMD SAID

“Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and Uttar Pradesh from July 17 to July 21, 2021 and over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from July 18 to July 21 and isolated heavy falls over Delhi on July 18, 2021. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on July 19 and Uttarakhand on July 18-19.”

UTTAR PRADESH, BIHAR STORMS

Severe thunderstorm with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours. They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor, it cautioned.

On existing weather systems, IMD said the western end of monsoon trough at mean sea level runs close to its normal position and its eastern end lies close to the foothills of Himalayas. Eastern end of the trough is very likely to be north of normal position till July 19.

States to be affected

Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In adjoining areas, states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh will be affected from July 18-21.

THE FORECAST

Northern part of the country can expect moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Sunday. Uttarakhand, an ace tourist attraction during this period of time, is likely to witness isolated to extreme heavy rainfall on July 18 and July 19. A similar pattern will be observed over the northwestern parts of UP on July 19, IMD said.