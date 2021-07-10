Now Northeast sees Delta Plus cases: Tripura reports 90 positive for Covid-19 variant

Tripura officials have said that atleast ninety cases of the highly transmissible Delta plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the state through the genome sequencing of samples. This is the first reported case of the deadly and highly infectious variant of COVID-19 in the northeast.

At least 151 samples were sent to a government laboratory in West Bengal. Out of these, 90 returned positive for the Delta plus variant, officials said.

"Few samples have also tested positive of Delta and Alpha variant," the health officials said.

Tripura's COVID-19 tally currently stands at 56,169. At least 574 have died due to the virus in the state so far. The state currently has 5,152 active cases. The daily positivity rate in the state is at worrying five per cent.

Between 50-60 per cent of the Covid patients in the second wave in the state are infected by the double mutant variant of coronavirus or Delta variant, according to health experts.