Now, Bihar to adopt two-kid norm for rural polls

Patna:

Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Chaudhary has said that the state government is going to introduce an Act under which a person having more than two children would not be entitled to contest Panchayat elections.

Chaudhary's statement came a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the new population control policy would not help to check the population of the country. Population could be controlled only through education and awareness of women.

"The Nitish Kumar government is going to introduce a new population control policy where a person having more than two children, is not entitled to contest Panchayat elections. We will also introduce a law to deny such people other state government facilities," Chaudhary said.

"We currently have an Act in the city Panchayats where candidates having more than two children are disqualified from contesting the polls. Work is currently underway to introduce the same in village Panchayats as well," he said.

"The implementation of this law will take around one year from now. In between we expect the Panchayat elections to be conducted in Bihar. The new Act will be effective from 2026 Panchayat elections.