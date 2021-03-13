Notices to 150 institutions in Rajasthan for violating concessional land norms

The Rajasthan government is coming down hard on around 150 institutions that were given government land on concessional rates but have failed to complete construction within the prescribed time limit.

The urban development and local self-government departments have identified and verified all the institutions that were given government land on concessional rates but have so far not got construction done.

Around 150 such institutions have been identified and notices have been sent to them, urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal said.

He said land is given on concessional rates to institutions that work in areas of health or education or social service and they are supposed to complete construction within a prescribed time limit.

In Jaipur, two big healthcare groups have been served notices for not completing construction despite taking concessional land several years back. These two groups have been served show-cause notices and their reply is awaited, said Dhariwal.

He said the government had given orders in 2020 to the local development authorities, urban improvement trusts and housing board for physical verification of land that was given on concessional rates and the status quo on the land.

He said where the physical verification is yet to be done, the departments have been asked to complete it and give a report to the government in the next 15 days.

Dhariwal said those who have failed to comply with the rules and have not finished construction on their land, they will be given 15 days time and after that, the land will be seized by the government.

He said many institutions took land from the government at concessional rates for putting up schools, educational institutions or hospitals but did not complete construction.

The local development authorities, urban improvement trusts and housing board have given 1436 institutions concessional land. In the physical verification, it was found that 166 of the allottees had violated the regulations. Dhariwal said notices have been issued to 150 allottees, of which 16 have gone to court.

He said if the allottees are unable to give a satisfactory reply then their land will be seized by the authorities in 15 days.

He said the municipal councils and municipalities had given concessional land to 710 allottees, of which 58 were found to have flouted norms and action will be taken against them.