Nothing personal against Governor but his inaction an insult to Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin

Chennai: Stating he did not have any personal grudge towards Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday, however, said the Governor’s inaction on the NEET exemption Bill is an insult to the people of the State and an affront to the dignity of the Legislative Assembly.

Stalin, who along with his cabinet colleagues had recently boycotted the Governor’s ‘At Home’ reception protesting against the latter’s refusal to forward the NEET exemption Bill to the President for assent, made a suo motu statement in the Assembly on the issue.

“The Governor should respect the dignity of the House, the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and send the NEET exemption Bill to the President. Not sending it is not right and against the dignity of the Assembly. It is not an insult to me, but to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said adding in his 50 years of public life he had borne many insults and pains but he would not be bogged down by them. “I have to put aside the pains, humiliations and praise and carry on with my work. I will always bear the insults and pain if it benefits Tamil Nadu and its people,” he said.

“We don’t have any personal grudge towards the Governor. I have a cordial relationship with him, he has praised our work but the Governor not forwarding the Bill after 70 days is an affront to the House,” he said.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:11 PM IST