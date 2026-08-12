'Nothing Can Change This Reality': India Reaffirms Arunachal Pradesh As Integral Part After China’s Fresh Objection | Video | X / ANI

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh remained an “inalienable and integral part of India”. The statement, made at the weekly MEA briefing, came after China decried the renaming of 27 locations within the state, calling it both “illegal” and “null and void”.

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“Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable and integral part of India,” Jaiswal said. “This is a fact that is self-evident. At the same time, let me also underline that nothing can change this indisputable reality.”

The MEA spokesperson also spoke about the recent meeting between India’s envoy to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Asked if the extradition of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came up during their meeting and whether Prime Minister Rahman had agreed to visit India for the BRICS summit, Jaiswal said, “Our High Commissioner yesterday had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. At the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest.”

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He added, “We have extended an invitation for a bilateral visit, as also for the BRICS outreach session, which will be held here in Delhi, and we will keep you updated.”

On the issue of Hasina’s extradition, Jaiswal said, “India’s position has been very clear on this particular matter. We are looking into the case as per established processes that we have on our side.”

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Jaiswal was then asked for India’s reaction to a remark made by Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, who stated that Nepal was unable to locate the 1816 Sugauli Treaty that established Nepal’s boundary with British India. The treaty has come into the spotlight after tensions intensified over the India-Nepal border.

“Our relations with Nepal are very good,” Jaiswal said. “It is possible that we may not agree on some things, but we can sit and talk about them.