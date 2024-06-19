'Not Modi-Shah’s Personal Property': TMC Attacks Centre After CISF Personnel Asks DMK MP To 'Explain His Purpose Of Visit' Inside Parliament

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale launched a scathing attack on the Modi government on Wednesday after DMK MP Pudukkottai M.M. Abdulla complained in a letter to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar about being asked by CISF personnel to “explain his purpose of visit” inside the Parliament.

Sharing a copy of the complaint on his official X account, Saket Gokhale called the incident shocking and a matter of immense shame.

Expressing his displeasure over the alleged incident, he wrote, "An MP CANNOT be asked why they’re going to Parliament. As Members of the House, it is our right to be in Parliament. Is this why CISF has replaced Parliament Security Services? To obstruct INDIA MPs from carrying out their duties?"

Hitting out at the Centre, he said, "Home Minister Amit Shah should smell the coffee. There’s no '400 paar' or even '300 paar' anymore. Parliament is not Modi or Shah’s personal property that they can stop & interrogate MPs."

Demanding strict action for stopping an MP for questioning, Saket further said, "There needs to be an answer & the strictest action on this. You’re there for the security of Parliament & not as Amit Shah’s personal militia."

The letter, written by DMK Rajya Sabha MP Pudukkottai M.M. Abdulla to Vice President Dhankhar, mentions an incident that took place inside the Parliament premises.

In his complaint to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the DMK MP stated that around 2:40 pm, he was stopped at TKR-II by CISF personnel before the boom barrier and questioned about the purpose of his visit to the Parliament and his destination inside the premises.

"I am appalled by this behavior of the CISF personnel who questioned me on the purpose of my visit to the Parliament, a place where I represent the interests of the people and the state of Tamil Nadu. Such unprecedented misbehavior has never happened earlier while the PSS was in charge of security," reads Abdulla's letter to the Vice President.