Not just Congress but BSP, SP and NCP are not winning polls, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said it is not just Congress but other parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Nationalist Congress Party are also not winning elections in India. The Congress MP alleged the reason was "wholesale capture of the country's institutional framework" and "an absolute financial and media dominance by the BJP."

During a virtual conversation with Nicholas Burns, the former US undersecretary of state for political affairs and Harvard Kennedy School Professor, Rahul said, "In Assam, the gentleman who runs our campaign has been sending videos of BJP candidates running around voting machines in their cars. But there is nothing going on in national media."

“There is a wholesale capture of the institutional framework of this country. There is absolute financial and media dominance that the BJP has. It is not just Congress, the BSP, SP, NCP are not winning elections," Rahul said, adding, “To fight elections, I need institutional structures, I need a judicial system that protects me, I need a media that is reasonably free, I need financial parity, I need a whole set of structures that actually allow me to operate a political party. I don’t have them.” He alleged the institutions that are supposed to support a fair political fight do not do so anymore.

Success doesn’t come easily: BJP’s advice to RaGa

The BJP took a dig on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from hectic campaigning and said success doesn't come easily. The saffron party pointed out on the one hand PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda are campaigning hard across the poll-bound states, the former Congress president is busy talking to academicians.