Not even tu tu, main main in UP on Ram Navami: Yogi Adityanath after communal clashes in other states; watch video

After clashes reported recently in some states during Ram Navami processions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that there is no place for violence in the state.

"Day before, Ram Navami was celebrated. Uttar Pradesh has a population of 25 crore. There were over 800 processions for the Hindu festival across the state. And along with that, at this time, the holy month of Ramzan is also being observed. There must have been programmes linked to Rozas too," Yogi Adityanath is heard saying in a video he shared on his Twitter handle.

"But nowhere, was there any tu-tu main (arguments)... leave alone riots and ruckus. This is a proof of UP's new progressive way of thinking. Here, there is no place for riots and chaos. UP has demonstrated this on the anniversary of Ram Navami," he said.

His remarks come at a time when several states, such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and West Bengal, witnessed incidents of violence and clashes on Sunday as Ram Navami processions were carried out to mark the Hindu festival.

