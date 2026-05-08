'Not Appropriate For DMK Members': Kanimozhi Writes To Om Birla Seeking Separate Seating From Congress In Lok Sabha

The political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu has intensified further after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) formally sought a change in the seating arrangement of its MPs in the Lok Sabha following the collapse of its alliance with the Congress party.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting that DMK MPs be allotted separate seats instead of continuing to sit alongside Congress members in the House.

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What Kanimozhi Said In The Letter

In her letter to the Speaker, Kanimozhi stated that the changed political circumstances following the end of the DMK-Congress alliance made the current seating arrangement “not appropriate” anymore.

She wrote, “In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our Members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House.”

The DMK leader further requested the Speaker’s office to make the necessary arrangements so that DMK MPs could be seated separately and effectively discharge their parliamentary responsibilities.

Formal Yet Political Move

The letter maintains a formal and courteous tone throughout and does not contain any direct criticism or allegations against the Congress party. However, the request is being viewed as politically significant, as it reflects the widening distance between the two parties after the breakdown of their alliance in Tamil Nadu following the recent Assembly elections.

By seeking separate seating in Parliament, the DMK appears to be underlining its changed political position and formally distancing itself from Congress even within the Lok Sabha.

What The Request Means

In Parliament, seating arrangements are often reflective of political alliances and floor coordination among parties. DMK MPs currently sitting alongside Congress members was a continuation of their alliance arrangement.

With the alliance now over, the party has argued that continuing with the same seating pattern would no longer be suitable. The request, therefore, is not merely logistical but also symbolic of the shifting political dynamics between the former allies.