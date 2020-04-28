Not all heroes wear capes: Panchkula police surprise senior citizen with 'cakes and hats' to celebrate birthday amid lockdown

In the video, the police officers sing the Happy Birthday song for the man and also ask him to cut the cake.

Between such gestures, the elderly man was filled with tears after having a truly heartfelt moment.

The officers also wished him good health.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said economy needs to be given importance too while fighting COVID-19 and asked chief ministers to plan for the way ahead after two phases of lockdowns end on May 3. He also cautioned that the danger is far from over, while Health Ministry said a record number of 60 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus positive cases in India is nearing the 30,000 mark with 936 deaths across the country.