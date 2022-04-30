Northwest, central India experience hottest April in 122 years

NEW DELHI: Northwest and central India on Saturday recorded the highest average maximum temperature in April since 1900.

The two regions experienced the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The northwest region had previously recorded an average maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius in April 2010, while the previous record for the central region was 37.75 degrees Celsius in 1973.

There is unlikely to be respite for the region in May, the weather office said on Saturday. Rather, most parts, barring those in southern peninsular India, are likely to experience warmer nights in May as well.

The high temperatures in March and April are being attributed to "continuously scanty rainfall activity." In March, northwest India recorded a deficit in rainfall of around 89 per cent, while the deficit was nearly 83 per cent in April, mainly on account of almost negligible western disturbances. However, most likely the average rainfall in May 2022 would be above normal.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the frequency of warm extremes over India has increased during 1951-2015, with accelerated warm trends during the recent 30- year period 1986-2015.

According to IMD spokesperson, it is climatologically possible that May is the hottest month; that may well be the case if temperatures top 50 degrees Celsius this summer.

Heatwaves have multiple and cascading impacts not just on human health, but also on ecosystems, agriculture, water and energy supplies and key sectors of the economy.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:20 PM IST