North's 1st Nuclear power plant in Haryana likely to commence operations from June 2028

Chandigarh: The first unit of North India’s inaugural nuclear power plant, situated in Gorakhpur village of Fatehabad district in Haryana is likely to commence operations in June 2028.

The information was given on Monday in a meeting regarding the coordination of officers of Haryana government and Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) presided over by the chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

Alternate power source to ensure uninterrupted supply

Kaushal directed the state power utility officers to expedite the relocation of HT and LT lines and provide 33 KV power connection for the plant site from an alternative source in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the project. He further asked the Public Works Department and the Fatehabad district administration to conduct a joint feasibility study of road from the National Highway to the project sites as it could facilitate the smooth transportation of heavy lifts and over dimension consignments (ODCs) to the site.

Providing an update on the project’s progress, project director, GHAVP, Niranjan Kumar Mittal said that 74% of the ground improvement work had been completed and essential equipment such as end-shields and steam generators for the first unit, along with critical reactor components, had been received at the site.

NPCIL's CSR initiative

As part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Gorakhpur, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has so far invested ₹39.08 crore which has been utilised for various development projects, including the construction of a metalled road along the left bank of the Fatehabad branch canal from village Kajalheri to Gorakhpur, the establishment of classrooms, labs, libraries, and toilets in nearby schools, the construction of cow-pounds, creation of a turtle conservation park in Kajalheri, and the provision of a mobile medical van for free treatment and distribution of medications.

Efforts have been made to enhance the skills of locals and provide scholarships to deserving students. Regarding the residential township being constructed at Agroha and the ongoing progress of eight multi-storey residential towers and related amenities, Kaushal said that the same were in an advanced stage of construction and occupancy of these facilities was expected by next month.

