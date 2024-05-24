 North-West Delhi Seat, New Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule
North-West Delhi Seat, New Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

Yogendra Chandelia from the BJP is set to contest against AAP-Congress INDIA alliance’s Udit Raj for this key Parliamentary Seat

Vishesh SinghUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
North-West Delhi is a key parliamentary constituency, out of 7 in New Delhi and is set to witness polls on May 25th during the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.This constituency is a SC reserved constituency and has a literacy rate of 75.45 percent.

It has ten assembly segments spanning three districts: West Delhi, which includes Nangloi Jat constituency; North Delhi, which includes Narela, Badli, Bawana, and Rohini constituencies; and North West Delhi, which includes Rithala, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majda, and Mangolpuri assembly constituencies. As per the last 2020 assembly elections, the BJP secured the Rohini assembly constituency, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party secured the rest nine constituencies.

Competitors 

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, the BJP has seasoned Yogendra Chandelia to contest against the I.N.D.I.A. alliance's Udit Raj, who is from the Congress. The BJP has maintained its stronghold since 2014 and is eyeing a hat-trick win, whereas the alliance is aiming to reclaim this seat after winning it in the 2009 elections. 

Previous Result   

In the 2019 general elections, Hans Raj Hans from the BJP, with 5,53,897 marginal votes, defeated the AAP’s Gugan Singh, securing 8,48,663 votes and 60.49 percent of the vote share. 

In the 2014 elections, Udit Raj, who was running from the BJP this time, with 1,06,802 marginal votes, defeated the AAP’s Rakhi Birla, securing 6,29,860 votes and 46.75 percent of the vote share. 

In 2009, the Congress’ Krishna Tirath, with 4,87,404 votes and 56.84 percent of the vote share, defeated the BJP’s Meera Kanwaria with 1,84,433 marginal votes.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

