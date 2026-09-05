North Bengal Trains Cancelled After Landslides, Govt Launches Relief Measures For Stranded Passengers | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kolkata: State government gave free bus rides and food packets to passengers who got stuck in trains due to sudden landslides that led to cancellation of several trains to north Bengal.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that work to repair the damages is being done in a war footing manner so that the trains can run smoothly.

“Arrangements are being made to provide accommodation to the stranded passengers. Following instructions from the Chief Secretary food packets and drinking waters are being provided to all the passengers struck in the train. The administration had now given 20 buses to help the people,” mentioned Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also praised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) over the release of excess water and mentioned that the reservoirs had been functioning properly.

“Not a single embankment has breached. If rainfall exceeds the capacity of a dam water will obviously have to be released. Steps are being taken to stop the erosion and within a few years the problem will have a solution,” said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister also stated that the state administration is closely monitoring the situation and steps are being taken to bring the situation under control at the earliest.