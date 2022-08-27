Noose tightened around Ansari Clan. Property of absconding MLA Abbas to be attached

MLA Abbas Ansari | ANI

Uttar Pradesh police would fail to arrest Abbas Ansari, the absconding legislator and son of jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari, but they would attach his properties. Abbas, a legislator from UP's Mau assembly segment, has been missing for a month and could not be apprehended despite a frantic search.

The MP-MLA court of Lucknow had declared his absconder after the police failed to produce him before it on August 25.

On Saturday, the district police of Lucknow reached the native place of Abbas Ansari in the Yusufpur locality of Mohammadabad, Gazipur and pasted a notice for the attachment of his properties. Abbas Ansari has been declared an absconder after the police failed to produce him in a case related to the possession of an arms license. Earlier, the court had issued an arrest warrant against him on July 14 this year and asked police to produce him before it by July 27. After police failed to arrest him, the court extended the time till August 10 first and later on to August 25.

To arrest Abbas Lucknow, police constituted eight teams that conducted raids at more than two dozen locations, including Delhi, Gazipur, Mau, Jaunpur, Mirzapur and Punjab, but failed to track him. The court will hear this case on September 26, and if he fails to surrender by then, the police will attach his properties. It may be mentioned that to avoid arrest, Abbas did not turn up to vote in the presidential elections either.

Mokhtar Ansari, Abbas's fatter and noted don from UP, has been in jail for the last many years. Recently, the enforcement directorate (ED) raided 12 places related to him. The ED has sent notices to his father-in-law, Jamshed Raja, brother-in-law Atif Raja, and close aide Shadaab to record their statements. The ED raids were also conducted at the residence of Afzal Ansari, who is an MP from Gazipur and the brother of Mokhtar Ansari.