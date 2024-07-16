Noida Tragedy: 3 Killed, 9 Injured As Pick-Up Truck Overturns Following Rear-End Collision

Noida: Three people have died and nine were injured in a road accident in Noida in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Police said that a pickup truck went out of control when a car collided with it from behind and then overturned.

"The accident occurred at around 3 am under the limits of PS Ecotech-3. A pickup truck went out of control when a car collided with it from behind, lost balance and overturned," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Noida Hirdesh Katheriya said speaking to ANI.

The occupants of both vehicles were acquaintances and were returning to Kulesara after attending a wedding, the ADCP added.

The occupants of both vehicles were acquaintances and were returning to Kulesara after attending a wedding, the ADCP added.

"On getting information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearest hospital for treatment. During treatment, three people died and out of the nine who were injured, four were referred to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi," Katheriya said.

Traffic Advisory Issued By The Delhi Traffic Police

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory, saying that traffic will be affected on the Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from IIT towards Delhi Cantonment due to an accident involving two loaded trailers on Munirka Flyover .

"Traffic Alert Traffic will be affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from IIT towards Delhi Cantt due to an accident of two loaded trailers on Munirka Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on 'X'.

Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Modi Mill flyover towards Nehru Place flyover due to work being carried out by PWD.

Visuals shared by the Delhi Traffic Police showed two trailers stranded on the flyover as one of them hit the rear end of the other trailer.