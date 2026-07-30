Noida Police Register FIR Against Ruchika Singh Over Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi At Jantar Mantar Protest |

The Noida Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 25-year-old Ruchika Singh for using abusive and indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NEET-UG protest held at Jantar Mantar.

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The case was registered following a complaint alleging that Singh made objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister while addressing or participating in the protest. The comments were widely circulated on social media, drawing criticism and prompting legal action.

The FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law concerning the use of abusive or offensive language. Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific sections invoked or whether any arrests have been made in connection with the case.

In the video, Singh is heard making highly offensive and indecent remarks about the Prime Minister. Her comments sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning the values, manners, and upbringing reflected in her conduct, while some also cited them as indicative of the attitudes of a section of Gen Z.