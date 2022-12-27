Noida: Police arrests car driver who crushed Zomato delivery boy to death

Representative Image |

Noida: The Noida police has arrested the driver of the car, which had mowed down a delivery boy of Zomato near Char Murti Chowk, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Suyash Mishra from his house in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Police said that he is a native of district Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Accident happened on intervening night of December 25-26

According to police, an information was received on the intervening night of December 25-26 regarding an accident near the Char Murti chowk in which a speeding vehicle, Toyota Corolla, hit a two-wheeler.

After receiving the information, a police team from Sector 113 police station reached the spot and shifted the grievously injured Zomato delivery boy to Bisrakh hospital in Greater Noida.

Parvinder Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The offending vehicle has been seized and necessary action has been initiated, said a police officer.

Car carried sticker of district judge

As per some media reports, the car carried the sticker of a district judge. However, the police did not reveal any details regarding the owner of the vehicle.