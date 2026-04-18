Noida Police And STF Arrest ₹1 Lakh Reward Mastermind Aditya Anand From Tamil Nadu Railway Station

Noida police and the Special Task Force have arrested Aditya Anand, the alleged mastermind behind the recent violence during a workers’ protest, from Tiruchirappalli railway station in Tamil Nadu. | X & Representational Image

Lucknow: Noida police and the Special Task Force have arrested Aditya Anand, the alleged mastermind behind the recent violence during a workers’ protest, from Tiruchirappalli railway station in Tamil Nadu. Carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, Anand had been on the run for weeks. Police described the arrest as a major breakthrough in the case.

Orchestrated violence in Noida's industrial belt

Officials said Anand played a key role in organising provocative activities and orchestrating violence during the labour agitation in Noida’s industrial belt. Investigators identified him as the main conspirator following the incident, after which a case was registered against him at Phase 2 police station.

He had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations. A non-bailable warrant had been issued by the court, prompting multiple teams of the Noida Police and STF to conduct raids across states. Police tracked his movement using electronic surveillance and location tracking.

Special team tracked and surrounded him

After his presence was traced to Tamil Nadu, a special team was dispatched. Acting on precise inputs, the team surrounded him at Tiruchirappalli railway station and took him into custody. Police said he attempted to escape during the operation but was overpowered.

Officials believe Anand’s arrest will help uncover the larger conspiracy and network behind the violence. Further interrogation is expected to lead to the identification and arrest of other accused persons. Legal proceedings have been initiated and efforts are underway to bring him on transit remand to Noida for production before a local court.

The arrest comes in the backdrop of recent protests by workers in Noida and Greater Noida demanding wage hikes and better working conditions. The demonstrations had turned violent in some areas, leading to incidents of arson, vandalism and disruption of law and order.