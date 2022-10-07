Noida: Massive fire breaks out in Sector 3 multi-storey factory, 14 fire tenders at spot | ANI

A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey factory located in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 3. 14 fire tenders have reached the spot from the industrial area phase one, Sector 2 fire station and other fire stations.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 3 pm and the fire department reached the site at around 3.25 pm.

A relief and rescue operation is currently underway. Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Thick black smoke rises from fire at a building in Noida's Sector 3. More details awaited.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/SRE6FdBthO — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

(This is a developing story...)