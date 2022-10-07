e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNoida: Massive fire breaks out in Sector 3 multi-storey factory, 14 fire tenders at spot

Noida: Massive fire breaks out in Sector 3 multi-storey factory, 14 fire tenders at spot

A relief and rescue operation is currently underway. Further details are awaited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Noida: Massive fire breaks out in Sector 3 multi-storey factory, 14 fire tenders at spot | ANI
Follow us on

A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey factory located in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 3. 14 fire tenders have reached the spot from the industrial area phase one, Sector 2 fire station and other fire stations.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 3 pm and the fire department reached the site at around 3.25 pm.

A relief and rescue operation is currently underway. Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story...)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Assam to take annual exams for class 5 and 8 students, bring back pass-fail system

Assam to take annual exams for class 5 and 8 students, bring back pass-fail system

Centre notifies establishment of 'Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups'

Centre notifies establishment of 'Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups'

Noida: Massive fire breaks out in Sector 3 multi-storey factory, 14 fire tenders at spot

Noida: Massive fire breaks out in Sector 3 multi-storey factory, 14 fire tenders at spot

Finland wants expertise of Kerala's digital education programme 'Little KITEs'

Finland wants expertise of Kerala's digital education programme 'Little KITEs'

Politics takes back seat as Gehlot calls Adani ‘Gautam Bhai’

Politics takes back seat as Gehlot calls Adani ‘Gautam Bhai’