Noida: Massive fire breaks out in Sector 3 multi-storey factory, 14 fire tenders at spot

A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey factory located in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 3. 14 fire tenders have reached the spot from the industrial area phase one, Sector 2 fire station and other fire stations.
The fire reportedly broke out at around 3 pm and the fire department reached the site at around 3.25 pm.
A relief and rescue operation is currently underway. Further details are awaited.
(This is a developing story...)
