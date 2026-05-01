Noida International Airport To Begin Operations From June 15; IndiGo To Fly First

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, in Greater Noida | ANI

Commercial flight operations at Noida International Airport will commence from June 15, marking a major milestone for aviation in North India, with IndiGo set to operate the first flight.

IndiGo To Lead First Operations

According to an official release, IndiGo will kickstart scheduled passenger services from the airport. Other carriers, including Akasa Air and Air India Express, are expected to follow shortly after operations begin.

Detailed schedules and destinations are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Regulatory Clearances In Place

The launch follows the airport’s inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the approval of the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

This clearance confirms that all security systems and operational protocols meet regulatory standards required for commercial operations.

Boost To Connectivity & Economy

Developed to cater to rising air travel demand, the airport is expected to significantly boost regional connectivity across the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities say the project will also drive economic growth, enhance tourism, and create new opportunities for trade and investment.

Modern Infrastructure & Expansion Plans

Designed as a world-class aviation hub, the airport features a modern terminal, efficient operations, and strong multimodal connectivity.

In its initial phase, the airport has one runway and a passenger capacity of 12 million annually. Long-term plans aim to scale operations to handle over 70 million passengers per year.

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Project Backing & Development

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh and central governments.

The concession period for the project spans 40 years, beginning October 1, 2021.