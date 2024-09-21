Noida: Girl On Scooter Falls Off Bridge After Being Hit By Vehicle, Rescue Effort On (Video)

A girl riding a scooter has fallen on a pillar of a bridge in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), reported ANI. Rescue effort is on after the incident which has occurred near Noida Sector 25. The particular spot falls under the jurisdiction of Noida Sector 20 police station. It has been reported that the girl and the vehicle fell off the road after an unidentified vehicle hit her.
The identity and the condition of the girl was not immediately clear. Passerbys jumped on the pillar where the girl was lying to rescue her. Media reports said that police and ambulance were at the spot.
It was not immediately clear if driver of the vehicle which hit the girl's was caught or not.
(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)
FPJ Shorts
SpiceJet Takes Flight With QIP Allotment: Board Greenlights QIP Of 48.7 Crore Shares At ₹61.60 Each Amid Financial Turbulence
My Mother's House Smaller Than Your Car! When PM Modi Told Former US President Barack Obama
SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response; Issue Subscribed 0.66%
Tirupati Prasad Controversy: 300 KG Of Prasad From Tirupati Temple Distributed During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event, Reveals Temple's Chief Priest