Noida: Girl On Scooter Falls Off Bridge After Being Hit By Vehicle, Rescue Effort On (Video)

Passerbys jumped on the pillar of the bridge where the girl fell. | ANI

A girl riding a scooter has fallen on a pillar of a bridge in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), reported ANI. Rescue effort is on after the incident which has occurred near Noida Sector 25. The particular spot falls under the jurisdiction of Noida Sector 20 police station. It has been reported that the girl and the vehicle fell off the road after an unidentified vehicle hit her.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A scooty-riding girl landed on the pillar of the elevated road near Noida Sector 25 under Sector 20 PS area, after she was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Two men are attempting to rescue her. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/IsABJQrH1t — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

The identity and the condition of the girl was not immediately clear. Passerbys jumped on the pillar where the girl was lying to rescue her. Media reports said that police and ambulance were at the spot.

It was not immediately clear if driver of the vehicle which hit the girl's was caught or not.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)