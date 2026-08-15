Noida Film City Project Faces Fresh Delay As Financial Closure Remains Pending After Six Years | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Six years after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the ambitious Noida Film City project, construction is yet to begin. The project has crossed several hurdles, including land acquisition and selection of a developer, but is now stuck at the financial closure stage.

1,000-Acre Project Planned Near Noida International Airport In YEIDA Area

The film city is planned across nearly 1,000 acres in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), close to the Noida International Airport. The first phase will be developed on 230 acres.

YEIDA approved the layout for the first phase in June 2025 and the land-related issues have since been resolved. The developer has also been selected. However, financial closure, a mandatory requirement before construction can begin, is still pending.

YEIDA Says Funding Arrangement Must Be Completed Before Work Begins

“Financial closure is a mandatory condition before construction can start. The company has to establish how the funds required for the project have been arranged. Construction can begin only after this and other formalities are completed. At present, financial closure has not been completed,” a senior YEIDA official said.

The project is being developed by Bayview Bhutani International Film City Pvt Ltd, a company associated with film producer Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani Group. Company officials have said the financial closure process is now in its final stage.

Developer Expects Financial Closure Soon, Construction Targeted For August End

According to the developer, the estimated cost of the first phase is around Rs 1,510 crore. The company said the final cost could rise during construction and it has been examining different financing options. It expects to complete the financial closure within a week and begin construction by the end of August.

The project has faced delays from the beginning. When the government first planned the film city, the entire project was estimated to cost around Rs 10,000 crore. Two global tenders failed to attract a developer, forcing YEIDA to change its strategy and move towards phased development.

Third Bid Attempt Brings Developer Selection And Phase-Wise Development Plan

The Bayview Bhutani consortium eventually emerged as the successful bidder in the third attempt. The first phase was subsequently planned over 230 acres, with around 155 acres for film-related infrastructure and 75 acres for commercial development.

The project had also been held up by land acquisition. A dispute involving a major landholder with around 120 bighas of land had prevented YEIDA from acquiring the required land. After several rounds of discussions, an agreement was reached and the land acquisition process was completed.

Financial Closure Emerges As Latest Challenge After Land Clearance

With the land issue resolved, the focus shifted to construction. But financial closure has now become the latest roadblock.

The first phase is expected to focus primarily on film production infrastructure rather than conventional commercial development. It will include film studios, sound stages, post-production facilities, a film institute and other technical infrastructure.

YEIDA Approves Layout With Green Belt And Film Infrastructure Areas

YEIDA has already approved a layout covering around 80 acres. Of this, 26 acres will be a green belt and 54 acres will house film production-related facilities. The remaining area will be developed in later phases.

The larger project is planned as an integrated film and entertainment hub, with modern studios, post-production centres, training facilities, permanent shooting sets, a runway and a helipad. Proposed sets include representations of Parliament, the sea and the Char Dham, among others.

Road Connectivity Planned To Link Film City With Expressway And Airport

The government has also been developing road infrastructure around the project. The film city is planned to be connected through 130-metre, 100-metre and 75-metre-wide roads, with links to the Yamuna Expressway and the Noida International Airport.

The project is a key part of the Yogi government's plan to establish Uttar Pradesh as an alternative film production destination to Mumbai. The state has introduced incentives and subsidies to attract film and web-series production, while several cities have increasingly hosted shoots.

The film city is expected to create employment for actors, technicians and other professionals and support the growth of film production, digital media, tourism and related businesses in the state.

But the delay has already put the project's timeline under pressure. The first phase was originally expected to be completed within three years. Around 13 months have passed since the first-phase layout was approved, yet construction has not started.

The developer's August deadline could therefore be crucial. If financial closure is completed and construction begins by the end of the month, the project could finally move from planning to execution. If the deadline slips again, the six-year-old project will face another delay in a journey that has already seen several false starts.