Noida-Based Engineer Returns Home Safely After Detention In Russia | Representational Image

Chandan Gupta, a Noida-based engineer who was detained in Russia last week, has been released and is now safely back home in Moscow, his wife, Sneha Gupta, said. The incident gained attention after Sneha shared an SOS video claiming that her husband had been arrested and was allegedly being pressured to enlist in the Russian military.

In a fresh video, Sneha said her husband was able to return safely after his employer, Noida-based UFlex Limited, provided legal support during the case. She expressed her gratitude to the company, adding that its employees remained in constant communication with her while the matter was being resolved.

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Sneha also thanked BJP MP Seema Dwivedi and members of the Sarv Vaishya Samaj for helping direct her appeal to the appropriate authorities within the Government of India and facilitating the required diplomatic assistance.

Gupta, who hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, lives in Moscow with his wife and their 10-year-old son on a work visa. Reports said he was taken into custody from the Red Square area of Moscow at around 11:40 pm on September 5 over "charges of drunkenness and breaking glasses of an ambulance nearby."

However, there has been no official comment on the allegations that Russian authorities were attempting to recruit Gupta into the country's military.

Following his detention, Sneha had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking their intervention to ensure her husband's safe release and return.

What Sneha Gupta said in the new video

Sneha said she initially did not have complete information about what had happened to her husband. According to her, Chandan was detained on Saturday night, but she only learned about the incident the following morning. She said police had taken possession of his phone and passport, leaving him unable to contact her.

She added that a friend who had been accompanying Chandan when he was detained later contacted her and informed her about his situation.

"Soon after I got to know about his detention, I began contacting his company... The administration department here and the unit head were continuously in touch with me. They also hired a lawyer for my husband, with whose help he was released at night," she said.