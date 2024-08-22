Noida Crime: Shocking Video Of Man Having S*x With Woman Beside Dead Body At Postmortem House In Sec-94 Goes Viral

Gautam Buddhi Nagar: A shocking video of a man making out with a woman at a postmortem facility in Noida's Sector 94 has gone viral video on social media. Reports say the man involved is a sweeper and the vulgar act was being performed in front of a dead body kept on a stretcher inside. The video was shot by his associate who is heard giving directions.

The disgusting video depicts a man arriving at the deep freezer room of the post-mortem house after visiting a tea shop. He finds a sanitation worker with a lady there and instructs her to lay something on the ground.

The man then goes to another room, retrieves a sheet, gives it to the the woman, and leaves. When he returns to the deep freezer room shortly after, he discovers the sweeper with the woman in an objectionable position on the ground.

CAUTION: THE BELOW VIDEO CAN BE DISTURBING FOR SOME PEOPLE. VIEWERS' DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

Notorious past of the sweeper

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the man is seen forcibly engaging with the woman. What is shocking to find is a dead body also lying on a stretcher in the room.

The sweeper seen in the video was previously stationed at the Dankaur Health Center and was assigned to the post-mortem house in June of this year, as per the report. He is currently on leave. Previously, he faced allegations of drinking and urinating in the post-mortem house after duty.

The video raises serious concerns about the possibility of tampering with evidence and misconduct involving bodies arriving at the post-mortem house. The woman visible in the video is an outsider, as no female staff work in the post-mortem house. It is also being suspected that the incident was a part of prostitution racket that has been active in the postmortem premises.

Shoddy upkeep of Noida's Sector 94 postmortem house

Noida's Sector 94 postmortem house is the only such facility in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district. Earlier in June, it was laden with dead bodies awaiting an autopsy due to a purported rise in the number of deaths due to heat-related ailments. A Hindustan Times report said, as many as 75 bodies were currently at the facility, which had the capacity to accommodate four bodies in freezers.

Reports also revealed how the shoddy upkeep of the postmortem facility had been lacking deep freezers and cold rooms for past 3 years. The bodies were said to were lying exposed and unprotected causing major inconvenience to the staff, bereaved families and the police personnel who are deputed there, especially in adverse weathers.

The latest incident has raised serious questions over the apathy of the management and the government authorities involved in the posrtmortem facility's functioning.