'No freedom of speech': Kharge slams Centre over Parliament speech being deleted

Mallikarjun Kharge | File

Ranchi: There is no freedom of speech in the country, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged, hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Congress president expressed anguish at parts of his speech in Parliament being expunged. "There is neither freedom of speech inside Parliament, nor outside...Those who dare to speak up are put behind bars," he alleged at a rally in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district.

"Price of essential commodities and poverty are on the rise"

The BJP came to power in 2014 with the promise to stem inflation, but the price of essential commodities and poverty are on the rise ever since, Kharge said. The Congress developed the infrastructure of the country and fought for India's freedom, the Congress president said after launching the party's 60-day “Haath Se Haath Jodo” mass outreach programme in the state. During the programme, Congress workers will conduct door-to-door visits to make people aware of the Centre's policies, which they claim are "anti-people".

Cong accuses BJP of making fake promises

"Whenever they had raised their voice for poor people, it was stifled by the governing party," Kharge said. The Congress president accused the BJP of making fake promises to the people of this country.

He recalled how BJP toppled elected governments in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Manipur, and Goa. "First they topple the elected governments. Then they claim to be following the ideals of democracy,” Kharge highlighted.

The Congress president asked the BJP leaders to follow the Constitution of the country given to them by Dr BR Ambedkar.

