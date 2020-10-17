'Nobody will fire...': Indian Army jawan convinces terrorist to surrender in Jammu and Kashmir - Watch video

News of encounters breaking out along India's northern border is not new. But while there has been many a death and injury reported from the frontier areas, a recently released video is winning hearts on social media. The short clip shows a terrorist surrendering to the Indian Army, as they promise that no harm will come to the individual.
As per the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, one Special Police Officer had gone missing with two AK-47 rifles on October 13. On the same day, Jahangir Ah Bhat, a 31-year-old shopkeeper from Chadoora had also gone missing. The latter was apprehended on Friday with one AK rifle.
In a video released by the Army, officials can be seen urging Jahangir to surrender, stating that he would come to no harm. As per the Army, the father of the individual was also present at the site when the surrender took place.
"Indian Army continues its effort to give options to misguided youth to come back from the path of terrorism," the the Chinar Corps wrote.
"Special Police Officer Altaf Hassan Bhat, posted in Budgam, had decamped with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines, two days back along with his friend Jahangir Bhat. Area was cordoned by security forces and firing had ensued. SPO managed to escape, Jahangir was nabbed," the Kashmir IG was quoted as telling news agency ANI.
In the video, officials can be heard assuring him that nothing will happen to him. "Nobody will shoot," one person tells his colleagues. When the terrorist in question finally appears with his hands raised, they encourage him to come and join them. "Get water," one person can be heard saying as Jahangir sits on the ground next to the officials.
Another section of the clips released by the Army shows the man's father expressing his gratitude to the security forces for saving his son.
