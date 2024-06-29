'Nobody Will Be Held Accountable': Cancer Specialist Shares Photo Of His Wife’s Clinic Completely Submerged In Flood Waters In Delhi’s Greater Kailash

@dixit_hemat

Slamming the government for its poor infrastructure which in no time succumbed to the constant rain on Friday, a Delhi-based blood cancer specialist shared a photo on X showing his wife's clinic in the posh locality of Greater Kailash completely immersed in flood waters.

In the photo, the International Medical Centre in Delhi's Greater Noida can be seen completely sunk in the water.

“My wife’s clinic in ‘posh’ GK in Delhi. Built after whatever left post 30% income tax, 20% GST, property tax, Road tax, cess. Doing my best to build the nation and help 80cr people with free ration. Can’t thank government enough. Grateful,” wrote Gaurav Dixit in a post on X.

“...And the best part is that nobody will be held accountable,” Dixit said in a subsequent post.

The national capital recorded its highest single-day rainfall in 88 years which wreaked havoc in many parts of the cities affecting the livelihoods of thousands of people. As per reports, 10 people lost their lives in rain-related fatal incidents across Delhi. While five people have been reportedly died on Friday, bodies of three labourers were recovered from the rubble of a wall which collapsed in the Vasant Vihar area earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northwest India including Delhi & the Northeast states during the next 4-5 days.

IMD also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The northern limit of the monsoon now passes through Jaisalmer, Churu in Rajasthan, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Hardoi, Moradabad, Una (Western UP), Pathankot in Punjab and Jammu.

The weather office said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon into some more parts of West Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh & Punjab and remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu during the next 2-3 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Delhi, Haryana Chandigarh, Punjab Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan from June 29 to July 3; West Rajasthan on June 29, July 2 and 3; Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha on June 29 and 30 and Bihar during June 30-July 2, the weather bulletin states.

IMD also said that widespread moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, during the next five days.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next five days, IMD added.

The heavy rainfall is expected to lead to localised flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas.

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall and disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads is expected to result in increased travel time. There are also possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures.

IMD has suggested that travellers need to check for traffic congestion on their route before leaving for their destination and avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often.