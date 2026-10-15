‘Nobody Can Browbeat Judiciary’: SC Issues Notice To Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over INDIA Bloc March To Court Premises

Supreme Court | File pic

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Congress, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders on a petition seeking restrictions on political demonstrations within court premises and their vicinity, following the Opposition's march to the apex court on October 12.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi sought responses from the respondents on a plea filed by four lawyers, Digant Mishra, Divyansh Bisht, Ashish Gopal Garg and Shweta Garg. The petition also sought contempt action against the Kerala unit of the Congress over its social media remarks directed at the CJI. However, the Court declined to issue notice on the contempt plea at this stage.

Petitioners raise concerns over protests

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia argued that political processions and protests within court premises were unacceptable and cited a memorandum signed by around 200 lawyers expressing concern over what they described as attempts to intimidate the judiciary.

“Nobody can browbeat the judiciary,” CJI Kant remarked, adding that the Court was aware of statements being made outside and inside the courtroom. The bench said it would consider the matter further after receiving the respondents' replies.

Opposition march and social media remarks

The petition was filed after the October 12 Opposition march and a post by the Congress's Kerala unit on X, which called on the CJI to resign if he could not handle law and order. It also cited a post by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

The plea argued that such remarks sought to pressure the judiciary and undermine its independence. Besides the Congress and Gandhi, respondents include Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra and the Union government.