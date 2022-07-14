'No words banned': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla amid row over 'unparliamentary' words | ANI Photo

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Thursday slammed an internet booklet on "unparliamentary words" issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, describing it as a ‘gag order’ that would provide a shield to the ruling dispensation from verbal attacks.

The words banned include "jumlajeevi", "Covid spreader","snoopgate", "anarchist", "Shakuni", "tanashah", "tanashahi", "Vinash Purush", "Khalistani", "khoon se kheti", "dictatorial", "nikamma", "behri sarkar", "nautanki", and "dohra charitra."

The norms will also apply to the Rajya Sabha.

Following the outcry over the list, which includes basic words like "corrupt" and "irresponsible," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla clarified that no word had been "banned" in either House and the list was merely a compilation of expressions that had been expunged in the past.

Earlier, too, a list of such words was released. It was done in 1954, 1986, 1992, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2010; it was put out on a yearly basis after 2010. To minimise use of paper, this time it was posted on internet, the Speaker told reporters.

Nonetheless, the opposition strongly objected to the exercise, saying it will obstruct their right to castigate the government. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described it as a "new dictionary for New India." He also said in a tweet that "words used in discussions and debates, which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, are now banned.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha also took pot shots at the ruling dispensation and said it is “disappointing” to see a “gag order” on words used by the Opposition to criticise the Central government.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien asserted he will continue to use these banned words in Parliament. ‘‘Now, we will not be allowed to use basic words in Parliament while delivering a speech, such as ‘ashamed’, ‘abused’, ‘corrupt’, ‘betrayed’, ‘incompetent’, ‘hypocrisy’. I will use these words, suspend me.’’

Speaking to reporters, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned the need for convening a Parliament session if the opposition is not allowed to express its views.