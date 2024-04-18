'No Voter To Be Left Behind': Election Personnel Brave Harsh Terrain To Reach Polling Station In Arunachal Pradesh; VIDEO

102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 states and Union territories are set to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Friday, April 19. Additionally, on the same day, polling will take place for assembly elections in two northern states of the country, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

No voter should be deprived of their voting rights, and election personnel are ensuring this by reaching voters in remote areas, overcoming challenging terrain.

Amidst the election season, numerous images and videos of election officials are circulating on social media, depicting their efforts to reach distant regions for conducting voting.

A particularly viral video originates from the Rumgong Assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh's Siang District, showcasing election officials risking their lives to navigate treacherous roads and reach the polling station.

Another video depicts polling personnel triumphantly navigating challenging terrain en route to the Hakumati polling station in Kiphire in Nagaland.

The poll body is leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum turnout during voting. The Election Commission has launched a comprehensive campaign for voter awareness.

In Arunachal Pradesh, which has 60 assembly seats, the counting of votes will take place June 2.