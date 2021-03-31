No Trivendra Singh Rawat in BJP's list of star campaigners for Uttarakhand Assembly bypolls

For the uninitiated, Trivendra Singh Rawat was recently replaced from the top post by the saffron party, nine days ahead of completing four years in office. The main reason cited for his exit was the growing discontent among MLAs and factional leaders in the state unit.

"While the top leadership was upset with the slow progress in the developmental projects and the shortcoming in the governance aspect, the factionalism got intensified. The situation has become such that no one in the party could salvage his image,” said a senior BJP leader had told the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Rawat on Wednesday said the face of the state government may have changed but the work started by him continues. Talking to reporters, the former chief minister said the face of the government may have changed but the work started by him will go on uninterrupted. Describing schemes for the upliftment of women and welfare of the poor as achievements of his tenure “worth mentioning”, Rawat said he tried to empower them through these schemes. Another remarkable achievement of his tenure was the expansion of solar energy plants in hill areas, he said. "As a result, solar energy plants can be seen at several places in the hill areas today. Many are still coming up," he said.

Besides, BJP and Congress candidates on Tuesday filed their nominations for the April 17 bypoll to the Salt Assembly seat in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

BJP nominee from the seat Mahesh Jeena and Congress candidate Ganga Pancholi were accompanied by a host of senior leaders of their respective parties as they filed their nominations at the Tehsil office at Bhikiyasain.

Tuesday was the last date for filing nominations for the bypoll.