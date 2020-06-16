No time to update signs? CPI(M) says 'Go back Bolsonaro' while protesting against Modi govt

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday launched an All India Protest against the Modi government's anti-people policies. But now, the protests appear to have gone viral for a somewhat different reason.

The pictures of the protest were uploaded from the official Twitter handle of the party, and as soon as the photos were uploaded, one of the placard bearing CPI(M) leaders grabbed the attention of a Twitter user.

You see, the leader was actually holding an old placard asking Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to go home.