No time to update signs? CPI(M) says 'Go back Bolsonaro' while protesting against Modi govt

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday launched an All India Protest against the Modi government's anti-people policies. But now, the protests appear to have gone viral for a somewhat different reason.
The pictures of the protest were uploaded from the official Twitter handle of the party, and as soon as the photos were uploaded, one of the placard bearing CPI(M) leaders grabbed the attention of a Twitter user.
You see, the leader was actually holding an old placard asking Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to go home.
Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro visited India on this Republic Day. The CPI(M) opposed his visit. And while the poster could in a way be counted as a Modi-government policy (after a fashion), Bolsonaro's visit is a thing of the past. Since then the country has had many other foreign dignitaries visiting, including US President Donald Trump.
CPI(M) cadre in several districts across the country observed the protest while adhering to the norms of social distancing on Tuesday. In Delhi, at the CPI(M) central committee office, the party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury led the protest.
The party said that the Modi Govt left Indian people to fend for themselves in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe economic crisis arising out of the Govt's unplanned lockdown. "This has caused inhuman suffering to the workers, reducing them to hungry non-entities", party added.
