'No significant impact': Wistron Corp scales down losses after violence at Bengaluru plant

Bengaluru: Apple’s contract manufacturer Wistron has now further scaled down the losses saying there was no significant impact due to December 12 violence at Kolar iPhone plant near Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Wistron said that the plant is new and the quantity of shipment from there is still small, thus not causing significant impact.

“Regarding the event at our Narasapura facility in India, the investigation which includes collaboration with related government authorities is ongoing, as well as related insurance claims. The company will work with our customer in terms of correcting issues and operation recovery,” Wistron said.

Wistron Corp had initially pegged the damage at the plant due to violence at Rs 437 crore, and then drastically pared it down to Rs 26-52 crore.

“Regarding the damage to our Narasapura facility in India, the company is assessing the extent of the damages in various areas of the facility’s campus. Unlike earlier reports stated, the violence did not cause any material damage to major manufacturing equipment and warehouses, with preliminary estimates of damages in the range of NTD 100 to 200 million,” Wistron said in the filing.