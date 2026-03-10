'No Reason To Panic': Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Assures Uninterrupted Energy Supply

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri |

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday assured the public that there is no shortage of fuel in the country and urged people not to panic amid concerns triggered by the ongoing war situation.

In a post on X after an informal interaction with members of the media, Puri said India’s energy imports continue to arrive through multiple sources and routes, ensuring stability in supply.

“We have taken steps to ensure that 100% supply of CNG and PNG to domestic consumers is maintained, while industries are receiving around 70–80% of their usual supply,” the minister said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He emphasised that the government remains committed to providing uninterrupted and affordable energy to households across the country.

Puri’s statement comes amid reports that several petrol pumps in parts of the country had temporarily stopped supplying fuel to consumers, citing shortages and triggering public concern.

In a parallel move, the Centre has invoked provisions under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, allowing authorities to regulate the availability, supply and equitable distribution of petroleum, petroleum products and natural gas.

The move is aimed at preventing hoarding, ensuring fair distribution and maintaining adequate fuel availability during the current geopolitical uncertainty.