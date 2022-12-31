e-Paper Get App
'No problems': Nitish Kumar on Congress pushing for Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi |
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made it clear that he had "no problems" with the Congress, his ally in the state, pushing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate for the next general elections.

'I am not claimant for PM post': Nitish

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, the JD(U) leader also reiterated that he was "not a claimant" for the top post though he reaffirmed his commitment to galvanising parties opposed to the BJP with which he had snapped ties nearly five months ago.

Kumar was responding to queries from journalists about the recent averment of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath that Gandhi will be the "opposition's PM face" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

