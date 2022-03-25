No privatisation of Indian Railways: Govt to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday told Rajya Sabha that there is no plan from the government to privatise Indian Railways.

Vaishnaw also urged all States to work in cooperation with the Centre to facilitate efficient operation of Indian Railways. The Railway Minister's statement came after the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Khrage said that the Centre must not consider the privatisation of Railways.

Earlier, the Railway Minister clarified the same in Lok Sabha last week.

"Railway stations, railway tracks, signalling system, train coaches, everything belongs to the Government of India. There is no plan to privatize railways. Even Piyush Goyal has already made it clear that the railways will not be privatized," Vaishnaw had said in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:21 AM IST