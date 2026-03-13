No Pause In Trade Negotiations With US, Govt Clarifies After Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi & US President Donald Trump |

The Commerce Ministry on Friday clarified that negotiations for a trade agreement between India and the United States are continuing and have not been suspended, dismissing media reports that suggested otherwise.

Rejecting a report by an international news agency claiming the talks had been halted, the ministry said both countries remain in constant touch and are holding discussions through virtual meetings. Officials added that work on the draft agreement is progressing as planned.

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The clarification comes in the wake of a recent decision by the US Supreme Court on tariffs, under which a uniform 10% duty currently applies to all countries exporting to the United States for a temporary period of 150 days. Government sources said Washington is expected to finalise trade arrangements with multiple nations within this window, and India is aligning its preparations accordingly.

Sources also noted that the United States has ordered a review of the trade practices of about 60 countries, including India and China, under Section 301 of US trade law. Countries have been given 30 days to respond to the order.

India is currently examining the directive and will submit its response in due course, officials said. Exporters, importers, and stakeholders involved in India–US trade have also been invited to present their views to US authorities as part of the process.