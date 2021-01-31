No one except Mamata will be left in TMC, her govt only works for 'nephew welfare': Amit Shah at Howrah rally

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the TMC chief, under her leadership has done injustice to people of the State and has taken West Bengal backward in every field.

Shah made the statement while virtually addressing from New Delhi the BJP's mega joining rally at Howrah's Dumurjala stadium in West Bengal. This comes a day after former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP ahead of the state assembly polls slated for later this year.

"Mamata Banerjee has taken West Bengal backward in every sphere. The people of the state will never forgive her," the Union Minister said.

He also said that Banerjee should introspect why her party leaders are leaving TMC.

"Leaders of the Trinamool Congress and other parties are joining Bharatiya Janata Party. By the time the elections will be held in Bengal, Mamata Didi will turn back and see no one in the party. There will no one left except for her," the senior BJP leader added.

Former West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee, legislator from Howrah's Bally constituency Baishali Dalmiya, Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal, ex-Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborti and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, who had joined BJP on Saturday, were present on the stage with Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh and party's national vice-president Mukul Roy, general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the rally.

"I have told Rajib Banerjee that the BJP will form a majority government in Bengal. I promise to eradicate Trinamool Congress government in Bengal. There is no agenda in the Mamata Banerjee-led government but to make her nephew the next chief minister," Shah said.

Further slamming Mamata and her nephew (TMC MP) Abhishek Banerjee, Shah said, "Modi government is committed to public welfare and Mamata Didi's government is busy in 'nephew welfare'. The welfare of the people of Bengal is not an agenda for them."

He further promised to bring the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the people of Bengal.

"After the BJP government comes in, we will propose in the first cabinet that poor people all over Bengal get the full benefit of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Didi (Mamata Banerjee), you cannot stop the wave of change that has taken place inside Bengal," Shah added.

While Shah addressed the crowd virtually from Delhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani in Howrah said that no patriot can stay in a TMC that "insults the slogan" of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Smriti Irani, who was there at the rally with all the Trinamool turncoats, said: "Nobody can stay in a party that insults the slogan of 'Jai Shree Ram'. Didi may have abandoned the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Ram Temple is being made in Ayodhya and Ram Rajya is also knocking on Bengal's doors."

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari once again hit out at the Trinamool Congress dubbing it a private limited company. He said that by February 28, there will be no one left in the Trinamool Congress private limited company.

Rebel Trinamool Congress leader from Howrah, who joined BJP, Rajib Banerjee said: "We want a double-engine government for the development of Bengal. We need BJP government at both the Centre and state to transform our state into Sonar Bangla."

(With inputs from agencies)