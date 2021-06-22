'No one can be stopped from daydreaming': BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi as Opposition leaders assemble at Sharad Pawar's residence

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is hosting political leaders and eminent persons from different sections of society at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the "current scenario in the country".

Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, Vandana Chavan, Justice A P Singh, Javed Akhtar, K T S Tulsi, Karan Thapar, Ashutosh, advocate Majeed Memon, former chief election commissioner S Y Qureshi, K C Singh, Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, Arun Kumar Economist, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Pritish Nandi are attending the meeting.