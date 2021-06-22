'No one can be stopped from daydreaming': BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi as Opposition leaders assemble at Sharad Pawar's residence

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is hosting political leaders and eminent persons from different sections of society at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the "current scenario in the country".
Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, Vandana Chavan, Justice A P Singh, Javed Akhtar, K T S Tulsi, Karan Thapar, Ashutosh, advocate Majeed Memon, former chief election commissioner S Y Qureshi, K C Singh, Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, Arun Kumar Economist, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Pritish Nandi are attending the meeting.
CPI MP Binoy Viswam, who arrived at Pawar's residence for the meeting, said: "It is a platform of all secular, democratic Left forces against a most hated govt that has failed. The country needs a change. The people are up for a change".
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP took a dig at the leaders attending the meeting. "Such meetings are held by leaders who've repeatedly been rejected by the public. This is not new. There're some companies that make profit out of polls. They'll obviously try to project every other leader as next PM. No one can be stopped from daydreaming," she said.
'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapney', says Kirit Somaiya on Sharad Pawar meeting with Opposition leaders
Taking a swipe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that the former was harbouring a mere pipedream about uniting Opposition parties against the BJP-led central government.
"At a time when Maharashtra is going out of control, NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena are cursing one another, Sharad Pawar ji is dreaming 'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapney'(a pipedream)," Somaiya said.
