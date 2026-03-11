‘No Need To Panic’: PM Modi In Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli Calm Amid West Asia Conflict

PM Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens not to panic over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, saying the government is closely monitoring the situation and prioritising India’s interests amid disruptions to the global energy supply chain.

Addressing the NDA convention in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said the tensions in West Asia have affected energy supplies across the world, but India remains focused on safeguarding its national interests.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking about the global situation, Modi said, “The conflict in West Asia has affected the whole world’s energy supply chain. In any situation, we have seen how our government always puts the interests of India above everything. We believe in the ideology of India First.”

The Prime Minister also appealed to people to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information. “There is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours. I would like to appeal to people, et us only spread correct, verified information,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the country’s ability to overcome challenges, Modi added that India would successfully navigate any crisis. “I am confident that as a nation we will handle every situation successfully,” he said.

Read Also Myanmar Enters Third Year Under Military Coup As Crisis Deepens Crisis Amid Civil War

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held a roadshow in Kochi, Ernakulam, drawing large crowds.

During his address in Tiruchirappalli, Modi also highlighted development initiatives in Tamil Nadu, announcing that Madurai Airport has been upgraded to international airport status. He said the move would boost connectivity and tourism in the region.

“Madurai is home to one of the oldest airports in the state and serves as a key gateway to southern Tamil Nadu. By elevating it to international airport status, we are bringing the world to the doorstep of Madurai,” the Prime Minister said.