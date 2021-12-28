No medical certificate needed for 60 years and above to avail precaution dose, says Centre

All persons aged 60 yrs & above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor, at the time of administration of precaution dose, ANI reported saying Union Health Ministry.

"Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose," said Union Health Ministry.

Personnel to be deployed in Election Duty in poll-bound States will also be included in the category of frontline workers (FLWs), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an official statement.

The Health Ministry Monday issued comprehensive guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years and precaution dose to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) & 60+ population. Covaxin is the only vaccine that has been cleared for this (15-18 years) age group so far.

The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated but Modi refrained from using the term "booster dose."

For those Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs), and senior citizens who have received two doses, another dose of the Covid vaccine would be provided from January 10. The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of the second dose, the guideline stated.

Children between 15-18 years will be able to book their slots on the Cowin app by simply registering with their ID card from January 1.

"Beneficiaries can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently," said the government.

Covid Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years will start from January 3, 2022. For such beneficiaries, vaccination option would be Covaxin only.

Based on the doctor's advice, all persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of the Covid vaccine will be provided with a precaution dose from January 10, 2022.

(with inputss from sources)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 04:12 PM IST